A BRAVE oupa tragically lost his life after being trampled by an elephant near the Malelane Gate in the Kruger National Park on Saturday. The incident occurred when the man’s grandchildren stepped out of their vehicle near a bridge, unaware of an elephant hidden behind nearby bushes. Moments later, the elephant charged towards them.

In a heroic act to protect his grandchildren, the man placed himself between them and elephant, risking his life. Unfortunately, he sustained fatal injuries during the attack. Paramedics arrived on the scene but were unable to save him. The man, who was a resident of Piet Retief, was pronounced dead at the scene. JP Louw, spokesperson for the SA National Parks (SANParks), confirmed the incident, which took place near the Crocodile River.

Louw reports: “Today, a tragic accident occurred when a tourist was charged and trampled by an elephant. Regrettably, this resulted in a loss of life.” He added that SANParks officials attended to the situation and provided support to the grieving family. An investigation into the events leading up to the incident is currently under way.