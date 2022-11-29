Three skurke who robbed a group of teen girls in Lansdowne were busted thanks to a wakker eyewitness, who followed then piemped them. Rafique Foflonker of the Community Police Forum says the heroic witness followed the boewe from Hanover Park.

The dramatic arrest played out on Thursday afternoon as the meisies were walking home after school. “There were seven teen girls who were walking home when they were approached by the three suspects, who robbed them of their cellphones,” Foflonker explains. CRIME-FIGHTER: Foflonker “The suspects saw the girls had iPhones and were basically opportunistic criminals.

“They robbed them and ran away in the direction of Lansdowne bridge. They did not use a firearm.” Foflonker says that the skelms thought they got away, and even walked past the cop shop after committing the robbery. “What happened was they had no idea that an eyewitness had seen the robbery and decided to follow the suspects who were on foot.

“He followed them in the direction of Lansdowne bridge and then saw that they were actually walking right past Lansdowne police station and he quickly ran in and spoke to officers Bushualla and Miller, who caught up with the suspects and found them in possession of the stolen property. “A case was registered and they were arrested immediately and three phones recovered.” SHAME: Five of the seven meisies who were robbed Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirms: “Lansdowne police are investigating a robbery case.

“Three suspects aged 18, 22, and 23, were arrested and made a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court [yesterday].” Foflonker says the crime-fighters were impressed by the eyewitness, while he warns learners to be careful of opportunistic bandiete. “The Lansdowne police and CPF are extremely proud of the young man who acted in such a calm and mature manner to help catch these skurke.

“The girls were traumatised but detective Qolo came and spoke to them and helped calm them down,” he explains. “He even assisted by taking some of them home while the rest were collected by their parents at the station. “We want to warn pupils to be careful of standing with their cellphones in the open,” Foflonker adds.