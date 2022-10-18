A Hanover Park mom was hailed a hero after she risked her life to shield a three-year-old laaitie as skollies fired a hail of bullets during a drive-by shooting on Sunday night. Residents living in Silica Walk say Rushana Theunissen, 42, threw herself over the little boy to ensure he was safe, but he ended up being struck in the arm.

SKRIK: Occupants in SUV opened fire in Silica Walk on Sunday. Picture: Leon Knipe It is believed that gunmen sought revenge on a skurk living in the same street. Their intended target was shot in the foot while three innocent people were also wounded. Sister Latiefa Atkins, 37, says she and Rushana, along with two other women, were sitting outside their homes just after 8pm chatting when a white SUV came down the road and those inside started firing.

In the shooting, little Jawyn Peters was struck in the arm. SURVIVED: Little Jawyn Peters, three, was shot in his arm Rushana collapsed just metres from his aunt’s home, where the frightened boy managed to run upstairs. “We were just chatting and then a white Toyota SUV with tinted windows came down the road and started shooting at one of the houses,” explains Latiefa.

“They then came and just opened fire and as the skote were klapping, we all ran. “Shana [Rushana] grabbed him and threw herself over him to avoid him being shot, but the bullet got him in his arm and when we looked, we saw blood coming from her hip. “She was taken to hospital by my uncle and afterwards we were told she was also shot in her stomach,” she adds.

FIRED: Doppie left behind after the drive-by Rushana was sent for an immediate operation to remove the bullet from her abdomen and is currently in a critical condition. Latiefa says the community is traumatised by the shooting and are worried about Rushana. “There was so many skote. You had to see all the doppies in the street,” she adds.

“Shana is a real hero and ran to save that child and used her own body to catch the bullets.” Jawyn’s mom Bronwyn Carelse, 22, explains he had been visiting at his aunt’s house across the road at the time of the shooting. “He made it up the stairs and started screaming,” Bronwyn says.

“We brought him in and that is when we saw he was shot in the left arm. He is recovering in Red Cross. “They said the bullet hit the bone but it did not harm the bone. He is very lucky.” Rowan Martin, 19, is also in a critical condition after being shot twice in the leg and once in the stomach.