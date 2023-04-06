A Macassar man was stabbed to death after rescuing a girl from her boyfriend who was hitting her. Cameron Kirchner, 22, died in the early hours of Sunday after he was stabbed once in the face by an acquaintance.

According to his mother Hannellie, the incident took place in front of a friend’s house around the corner from where they live. “The guy was fighting with his girlfriend so Cammy told him that he shouldn’t hit her and pushed him away. “A lady who lives across the road told us that she just saw the guy kneeling and he took something out of his pants, and he stabbed Cammie in the face,” she explains.

Cameron succumbed to his wounds in the Vincent Palotti hospital. The hartseer mom says they always warned Cameron about intervening in fights. “When people are fighting then he wants to stop it,” she says.

“But this is why he is no longer here because he couldn’t see that a woman was being beaten, he didn’t like fights and he stood up for the right thing.” She says they appreciate the support from the community. “On Sunday when I sat through the bitterness and sadness, I listened to what the people said, (and I realised that) I raised him well.”

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says: “We can confirm that Macassar police arrested a 21-year male on a charge of murder.” He says the suspect appeared in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court on Monday and has been remanded until his bail hearing. Russel Williams, from the Macassar Community Policing Forum, says incidents like these could be avoided with more police visibility.