An heroic father has died while shielding his girlfriend’s 18-month-old daughter from an unknown shooter. Dad of three Oswin Raymond Davids, 23, from Delft went to buy candles at a shop on Savora Street just before load shedding started on Thursday night when he was attacked.

His meisie Kim Vester, 31, says: “He was visiting me when the incident happened. My sister asked him to go and buy candles, the shop is around the corner from us. “I heard the first four gunshots and I went outside and saw Oswin running inside the yard, he was bleeding. “The gunman fired four more shots which ended up grazing my baby on the back and buttocks, and my thigh. He shielded us, he hugged us and the bullets struck him.”

HURT: Kim Venter and daughter also struck She adds that they fled to the bungalow at the back of the house. “He still had a pulse, he couldn’t talk, he just looked at me. I went to the day hospital with my daughter and when I went back home, he was dead,” Kim adds. The woman tells the Daily Voice that Oswin was not a gangster.

“He had been a taxi driver since he was a boy. He was never involved in gangsterism,” she insists. “He was a very nice, kind-hearted person, which is why he protected us from the shooter. “I have no idea why he was shot, it could have been a case of mistaken identity.”

SCENE: Kim where Oswin killed Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi says the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. “Delft police rushed to a scene in Voorbrug, Delft on Thursday,” he says. “Upon arrival at the scene in Savora Street at around 9.30pm they found the body of a 23-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds. The victim was declared deceased on the scene.

“A one-year-old baby that was strapped to the back of her mother also sustained a gunshot wound to her lower back, and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. “The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” Swartbooi adds that police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.