A Mitchells Plain father died a hero on Sunday when he drowned while saving three teenage boys at Mnandi Beach. The hartseer family of Reza Yon, 48, gathered at the beach that afternoon after cops arrived at their home once word had spread about his death.

Yumna Yon-Hendricks says she last saw her brother earlier that morning when he came to her home for doughnuts. “He is a father of four and works as a truck driver and loved swimming,” she explains. TRAGIC: Scene of Reza’s death on Mnandi Beach. File photo “He came to me on Sunday because I sell doughnuts and he came for some, and he told me: ‘Tietie, I smaak for the beach’.

“Later that day, I went to my brother-in-law’s house and my husband was at home when the police arrived. “They asked for me but were very rude, just asking for his ID but never told us what happened.” The grieving sister says they heard from mense in Tafelsig about her boetie’s act of heroism before rushing to the beach.

“He had gone with his friends, but they were not with him in the water,” Yumna adds. “We were told it was three 14-year-old boys from Mandalay who were in the water and they started shouting for help.

“Reza ran into the water and got the first child out and let him float to the shallow water, and then used the boogie board to bring the other two closer to the shore. “But then a big wave came and took him under and he drowned.” SELFLESS: Reza Yon, 48, died while saving three teens on Sunday Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala confirms: “Mitchells Plain police officers attended a scene at Mnandi Beach on Sunday, where an adult male drowned.

“According to reports, the deceased was helping three boys who were at the sea; he gave them his surfing board but he unfortunately did not make it.” Yumna describes her brother as a “gem of a person” who gave himself selflessly. “For us, it’s not about heroism. As Muslims, we believe that when it’s your time, it’s your time, and Reza was supposed to be there at the time.