The Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, is encouraging mense to nominate heritage resources in the Western Cape as provincial heritage sites. The process of nominations is facilitated through Heritage Western Cape, which is the public entity tasked with preserving and promoting heritage in the province.

Members of the public are encouraged to nominate resources that have a particular meaning to their culture, memory and lived experiences. These sites should, among other values, either have aesthetic, architectural, historical, scientific, social, spiritual, linguistic or technological heritage significance. Kyk Mooi: Blaauwberg Nature Reserve is a site Over the past years, Heritage Western Cape has through this public participation process, declared various heritage sites across the province, including the Rex Trueform building in Salt River, the site of the Trojan Horse massacre in Athlone, and Blaauwberg Nature Reserve.