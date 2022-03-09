A young woman from Bishop Lavis says she wants to help matriculants apply for tertiary studies after going through “two years of hell” herself.

Paula Welman, 20, from Clarke Estate had always dreamt of working in an office environment and had almost given up on her dream when she finally got to enrol for a secretarial course at Northlink College at the beginning of the year.

She says she had received help from the Centre of Excellence in Vygie Road, Bishop Lavis.

“I matriculated at Bishop Lavis High School in 2019 and due to financial issues I couldn’t fund my studies,” says Paula.

“Because I was hurting and always talking about it, late last year my friend referred me to the centre and I was amazed that the help I needed was available at no cost.

“A lack of knowledge cost me two years of my life and I wouldn’t want that for anyone, hence I want to offer help to others in my community to get education opportunities.”

She says applying for tertiary education can be daunting if you don’t know where to go, while there are also many opportunities for bursaries available.

“I would like to give back to the community and show that we can change the narrative about our community where gangsterism, teenage pregnancy, and school dropouts is the norm.”

To this end, she’s being assisted by Pastor Wesley Moodley of the Centre.

“Our Centre assisted over 1000 students with NSFAS applications but what I like about her is she’s determined to make a difference and help others in her community,” Moodley says.

The centre can be reached on 074 918 3252.

[email protected]