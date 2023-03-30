A Wesbank youth empowerment organisation is seeking public support to fund its learner and driver’s licence programs. The organisation Balls not Guns along with other role players initiated a learner's licence initiative in 2022 to uplift the youth in the area.

Chairperson Lindy Jacobs says the program is the brainchild of a resident who unfortunately could not make it work due to a lack of resources. “Eersterivier Driving School helped us, we just had to contribute to the facilitator,” she adds. According to Lindy, who has been working in the community for the past 23 years, more than 40 locals participated in the program, aimed at unemployed youth and women.

“We held the classes every Saturday at Abundant Living Ministries, where we had a group of 40 people and out of that group 35 passed their learners before Christmas,” she says. Sheldon Visser, the owner of the Eersterivier Driving School, says he didn’t think twice when he was approached to assist the group. “If this can make a change in a young person’s life to get a work and a licence then why not, we like to empower our people,” he adds.

However, due to increased demand, Lindy says they need help to maintain the program. “We need someone who can fund the learner’s classes and also help some of the students who passed to get their driver’s licence. “There are so many who want to do it because this is the only way unemployed people from Wesbank can get a job. We’re currently sitting with a hundred people who want to get their learner’s,” she adds.