A Retreat mother says that she will do anything in her power so her soccer-playing son can succeed. This comes after 11-year-old Abdul Muhaymin Mabara was chosen to participate in a soccer clinic in Germany later this year.

GERMAN DREAM: Abdul Mabara, 11 Gouwha Mabara says: “Abdul is my hart se punt. When I got the news I was elated and extremely proud that our son was granted this amazing opportunity.” The mother says this is a chance for her son to prove himself in other parts of the world. “Every day all you hear is Germany, Germany,” she says.

“Being a goalkeeper he believes he is the next David de Gea of Manchester United.” GERMAN DREAM: Abdul Mabara, 11 Abdul says: “I'm very excited because there will be opportunities to train with German coaches and play tournaments. However, the family needs financial assistance as they need to come up with about R55 000.

“As a mother and him being my only child, it’s bittersweet sending him alone but I will break my bones to get him there. Soorleigh, Abdul and Gouwha Mabara “I sell everything and I ask anyone, there’s no time to be shy. Any small donation takes him a step closer to his destination,” she says. Abdul will be part of the Hellenic High Performance team that will leave on September 28.