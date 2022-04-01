A pregnant mom from Mitchells Plain is appealing for help in finding her husband who disappeared without a trace after dropping his children in Delft last weekend.

The worried wife of Mogamat Shafiek Abrahams, 33, says she last saw her husband on Sunday when he left to take their daughters to their grandparents.

“We live in Lentegeur and on Sunday he took our daughters to their grandparents’ house in Delft.

“He took an Uber there and I know they arrived safely but then he missed the taxi going back,” says Volita Abrahams.

“He decided to sleep at a friend’s house but all we were told is that he wanted to walk back to Mitchells Plain at 11pm and was never seen since then.”

She says her husband does not have a cellphone and she has been searching local hospitals and mortuaries, afraid he might be hurt or killed.

“He has never gone missing before and we don’t know what happened but I am very worried.

“I am seven months pregnant and he wouldn’t just leave his family.

“On the day he went to Delft there was no argument or disagreement.

“I went to the hospitals in Delft but found nothing. I also went to Tygerberg Mortuary and he was not there.

“I am very worried and ask that anyone who has seen him call the police.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed that a missing person’s docket has been opened.

Anyone with information is kindly requested to contact SAPS Delft at 021 954 9011or 082 5222 036.

[email protected]