A concerned Tafelsig family has appealed to the public to help find their son, who has been missing for two weeks. Nigel Ceasar, 43, disappeared on February 22 after he left his house just before 8am to go to work at a local mechanic.

His mom Magdalene, 69, says the last time she saw Nigel he was carrying a yellow sakkie. “He’s a mental patient and he works there behind Promenade Mall by a workshop,” she explains. Magdalene says that this is the first time that Nigel has been gone for so long without not mentioning anything to them.

“He normally walks down AZ Berman and back, but there’s been no sign of him. LOCATE: Might have been on AZ Berman Drive. “They have put it on the Pink Ladies and in all the crime groups. The police inspector of the case has been looking all over already,” she adds. According to the concerned mother, Nigel probably has grown a beard by now, but says mense will recognise him by his lang tanne.

“People will recognise him by his teeth because he has a long tooth in front, so they will know it’s him.” Nigel was last seen wearing black tracksuit pants, a grey T-shirt and black takkies. Nigel Ceasar has been missing for two weeks already pic supplied SAPS hadn’t responded to the Daily Voice query to confirm Nigel’s disappearance and updates regarding it.

Dad James, 71, adds that they have already conducted a thorough search for his son, but no leads have emerged. “I can’t even think straight,” he says. “We have already visited every morgue and hospital, but there is no sign of him.”