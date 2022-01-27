A desperate mom, Amanda Freswick from Delft, is pleading for help to find her missing daughter and grandchild who are both due for medical evaluations.

Tamlyn Freswick, 25, left her Leiden home with her three-year-old daughter, Kierah Freswick, on 4 September last year and no one ever heard from her again.

Amanda, 52, worries that the two may be in trouble: “Tamlyn is in a mental clinic and Kierah is due for a kidney scan in March and a brain check-up in May.

“I am worried they may not be doing well and no one will understand them.

Tamlyn was doing well and even working before she left.

“And besides that, we miss them so much at home, we miss their laughter.

“Home is not the same anymore without them,” says Amanda.

DESPERATE: Ouma Amanda Freswick

She believes Tamlyn could be with a man she met on Facebook, and might be in Joburg.

“She met a man on Facebook and he would even ‘picmix’ their photos.

“He later sent her money to go visit him in Johannesburg.

“She left shortly after that so we think she went to him, if not then she’s still around Cape Town.

“I plead with anyone who may see them to let us know.”

Amanda can be contacted on 067 300 2691.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk, confirms a missing persons case is under investigation.

If you know their whereabouts, contact SAPS at 021 954 9011 or 082 522 2036.

[email protected]