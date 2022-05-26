An Ottery-based non-profit is asking residents to donate toiletry products for 300 boys that will be handed out to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day on July 18. Rayleigh van der Merwe, founder of Love Hope Faith Restoring Humanity, said she decided to start the drive after identifying a need to help boys from Grade 7 up to matric.

“Our organisation feeds about 2000 people a week through our daily soup kitchens and during one of the feedings, a woman approached me to ask for food,” she says. “I organised a Shoprite voucher for her but then she asked if I did not have a roll-on or spray for her three sons. “That is when it hit me that these people are so desperate to get food on their table that things like spray is the last thing on their minds, but it is still an essential need.

“So many people have sanitary drives for girls but they never really think of the boys who also need products, especially at the age of puberty.” As part of the drive, Rayleigh has set a target of 300 boys in underprivileged areas of Lotus River, Phumlani Village, Ottery and Pelican Park. GOAL: Rayleigh van der Merwe She has already identified 100 recipients and will be approaching local soccer clubs to also identify boys in need, while there is also an online poll on Facebook where residents can nominate schools in the area.