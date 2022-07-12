A Manenberg family is appealing for help in finding their sickly oupa who apparently went to Nyanga Junction and never returned home. Granddaughter Petula Smart, 36, says she last saw her oupa Brian February, 69, on 30 June when he fell ill.

“He lives with me in Joyce Court and started falling sick,” she says. “He started becoming forgetful, he doesn’t sleep at night and wakes up and scratches the whole house deurmekaar and I think he was starting to get Alzheimers. “So that morning I called the ambulance and I explained to him that I am going with him to hospital.”

Petula says Brian left the house and she assumed he was going to Nyanga Junction. “He never came back and I went looking for him. The people told me he got into a Cape Town taxi but I don’t know who or where he would have gone to because he doesn’t go to people outside of Manenberg.” Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms that a missing persons report has been registered at Manenberg Police station and says: “Brian February went missing from his home on 30 June. He was only reported missing on 5 July. He is still missing.”