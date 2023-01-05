Police need your help to trace a missing disabled woman. Nobelungu Ghu, aged 36, was declared missing on Tuesday by Kraaifontein police after she was last seen on Sunday at 6pm in Phase 8 in Kraaifontein.

Her family fears for her safety as she has a mental illness and told police that she will agree to anything she is told even though she does not understand. Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana confirmed Nobelungu’s disappearance. MISSING: Nobelungu. “Nobelungu Ghu was reported missing on Tuesday, January 3. Kraaifontein police are busy investigating a case of a missing person and searching for her.

“A picture of her was distributed to all operational vehicles in Kraaifontein,” Sukwana said. “The police are following any leads that could help with the recovery of the woman. “Nobelungu was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white vest. She is an African female with short black hair, brown eyes, small build and is about 1.6m tall.”