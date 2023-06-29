The Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei (FOZR) has invited mense to join them for a clean-up at the mouth of the Little Lotus River on Saturday morning. The world-renowned environmental organisation is known for its dedication to the preservation and protection of local ecosystems.

FOZR’s mission is to support the nature reserve authorities in safeguarding the threatened flora and fauna that call this corner of the Cape Flats home. It said the Lotus River catchment areas traverse regions notorious for generating vullis. “This pervasive issue has significant consequences for the environment, as litter makes its way into the rivers through various means, including natural processes and deliberate dumping,” FOZR stated.

“Over time, this litter accumulates and drifts downstream, ultimately reaching the expansive vlei, where it wreaks havoc on the delicate ecosystem.” While efforts have been made to mitigate the problem by putting up litter fences, these preventive measures can only capture a portion of the debris. Now, FOZR has forged partnerships with the City of Cape Town and other organisations to undertake the moerse task of removing the accumulated litter.

The organisation has extended an open invitation to the community, schools, businesses and environmentalists to join hands on Saturday to clean up the river mouth. “Our mission is clear – Mother Nature needs our assistance now more than ever,” emphasised Sidney Jacobs, chairperson of the FOZR. “Together, we can significantly impact the restoration of this vital waterway and ensure the protection of the diverse wildlife that relies on it.”