A good Samaritan who helped rescue three abandoned puppies in Parow Valley needs a helping hand taking care of them.

Cecilia Strydom already had 15 dogs in her care when the traumatised pups were brought to her home last Friday.

The injured hondjies were found in Joubert Street with ticks and fleas.

“I gave them deworming tablets, tick and flea treatment, and rushed one to the vet,” she says.

SUPPORT: Cecilia, pupils

Cecilia says the puppies have been recovering but the healing

“I need proper puppy food, like Hills, Ultrum Puppy shampoo, durable puppy toys, puppy treats and doggie blankets.”

Cecilia condemns animal cruelty: “Please hand them in at the Animal Anti Cruelty League or contact the SPCA but don’t leave animals chained, without food and water,” she urges.

To donate, contact Cecilia at 081 760 2703.

[email protected]