Police in Cape Town have appealed to the public to help identify a suspect who allegedly raped a teenage girl while she was on her way to school in Lower Crossroads, Philippi East. The Mitchells Plain family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit has since issued an identikit of the suspect.

Police says he was armed with a firearm when he attacked and raped the 16-year-old girl. The identikit was compiled by a SAPS facial composition expert with the assistance of the victim. “On May 8, at around 7.30am, the 16-year-old victim was attacked by the suspect in Lower Crossroads in Philippi East and raped while she was on her way to school,” provincial police spokesperson Andrè Traut says.

Traut says the suspect is an unknown man in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 1.6m tall and spoke Xhosa. IDENTIKIT: Suspect. “He has a tattoo of a cross on his neck below his right ear, and was wearing white running shoes and a red cap at the time of the incident. He was also armed with a firearm,” Traut explains. “Any person with information is kindly requested to contact the Mitchells Plain FCS unit on 082 522 1066 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.