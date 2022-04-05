Sibongile Samsam, a Freedom Park resident, has been feeding her community for the last four years from nothing but two potjies and a braaibak.

The 52-year-old said when she started in 2018, she was feeding close to 500 people five times a week in the Ottery informal settlement but since then, she has had to drop it to three times a week while the number of mouths to feed has grown.

“More people are coming for food but it is getting harder to feed them all the time with the little donations we get,” she explains.

“There are a few people that donate but it is not regular because I am still busy getting registered. I make the food together with my family but I also volunteer at a crèche and orphanage in Gugulethu so that is where I network for most of my donations.”

Sibongile added she makes her food using an old braaibak and wood she is either able to buy or gather from the bush.

BARE ESSENTIALS: Sibongile cooking on a braaibak

“There are times when I raise enough money through odd jobs to buy wood but most of the time I get wood from around the area.

“I have been speaking to the City to get a stove but I cannot just sit and wait for them.

“Last week, we also planted a vegetable garden so hopefully that can help us but I also help with the school children in the area to get them uniforms and things they need for the year.

“There are also four matric students that I am trying to help get into further studies.”

If you want to help Sibongile, contact her on 078 000 5933.

