The SPCA has appealed to the public to support five of their staff members who will take part in a marathon in order to raise funds to keep tails wagging at the animal welfare association. In October, avid runners will take part in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon and Peace Run and along those sweating it out on the streets will be five members of the SPCA mobile clinic.

Mobile Unit operator Melvin George said: “We want to create awareness of the work that we do and inspire the public to support us to continue to care for the many animals who would otherwise suffer an uncertain fate if it was not for our assistance.” The SPCA employee, who has worked for the organisation since 1999, said the unit operates in areas such as Gugulethu, Kraaifontein, Mfuleni, Blackheath, Silversands, Parow West, Mandalay, Kuils River, Ocean View, Steenberg, Du Noon, Bayview and Langa where pet overpopulation is a huge problem. Pet overpopulation can lead to worm infestation and skin diseases which can directly affect humans due to close contact while the SPCA try to help reduce the risk through animal sterilisation and routine check-ups.