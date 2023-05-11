For more than a decade, the Dala Wat Jy Moet feeding scheme has been helping to fill over 20 000 hungry tummies across the Cape Flats every week. But since the Covid outbreak, the need has increased, and the scheme has sukkeled to keep up with demand.

One of the many helpers, Gloria Veale, 53, said they fear the scheme will run dry if donations stop. “Our aim has and will always be to capture and bring joy to the Cape Flats, because the reality is that a hungry child or person is the easiest to pull into a life of crime. APPRECIATIVE: Laaities “So what better way than to sow the seed [of goodness] in our people, so that they don’t end up being used to sow seeds of crime instead,” she said.

While their main aim is to feed, Veale added that they also help mense with domestic problems and even buy nappies and provide wheelchairs for those in need. “We do all of this with the help of our partners and those who donate, but with the rise in food prices, the pandemic and load shedding, even those who donate are struggling. “It’s scary but our faith is in God, we know that He will make a way. This is where Market Toyota stepped in.”