The owner of a 17-year-old soup kitchen from Hillview needs help to continue filling hungry tummies.

The Givers Charity Feeding Scheme in Daisy Road has been feeding young and old from the family’s pockets but with the pandemic, Faiez Moses says their service has been badly impacted.

“Our community is poor, people are struggling so I wanted to fill the gap, especially among children, making sure they got proper nutrition,” he says.

“I used to cook thrice a week, host events and take the kids out.

“It was nice and this was something they looked forward to, but I am no longer employed, I cannot afford to continue as usual and it’s heartbreaking to have to send them away with nothing.

“The children still come here, some that I started off with are now grown-ups but they still come looking for food.

HUNGRY: Hillview residents

“I used to get donations but everything is now slow, only a few people still donate.

“It is for this reason I have decided to get registered, so I can approach bigger sponsors.

“I ask anyone who can help with any food and a gas stove to help us, we mostly make akhni.”

Faiez says they now serve on a Wednesday or a Friday depending on what he has in the cupboard, while he cooks over a fire.

To assist, contact Faiez on 078 276 9407 or Kamaria on 074 953 9292.

