A Mitchells Plain soccer ace says that despite the odds stacked against him, he’s got what it takes to excel on the world stage after he received an opportunity to play in an international tournament in Turkey. Raeez Wolmarans, 17, from Rocklands will be making the journey with his local team Milano United next year to compete against some of the best teams in the Pro-Sport Antalya tournament.

TALENTED: Milano United’s Raeez Wolmarans, 17 However, Raeez nedds help raising R25 000 to secure his place for the trip. “Sadly, I lost my father four years ago and my mom had to leave her work four months ago when she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. “Any type of donation or contribution will help us because a child in sport is a child out of crime,” Raeez says.

His mother Nazuwa, 47, adds: “It really saddened my heart that funding can be the reason my son can’t make his dream come true because he is a very talented, committed and well-behaved player.” TROTS: Raeez and ma Nazuwa She says that Raeez has come a long way and endured many hardships including overcoming a potentially career-ending injury. “Doctors told me my son won’t be able to continue his soccer career as his knee was broken which left him with nine screws in his knee,” Nazuwa explains.

Milano’s Under-18 coach Rafiek Taylor says that Raeez will be part of a group of 30 boys to showcase their talent abroad. “He has been at the club for the last eight years and has excelled in several divisions.” Raeez says becoming a soccer pro would be a way of honouring his late father.