The 19-year-old meisie from Heideveld is one of a few selected players in the Western Cape who dribbled her way into the prestigious Dallas Football Cup set to take place later this year. However, Michal needed R23 000 by January 14 to get there.

While she is R15 000 shy of her goal, her dad Jerome Koopman said help came in different forms since the Daily Voice reported the story. “We’ve not reached our target total yet, but we’ve been given grace,” the father added. Michal was granted an extension of a month to still koppel funds.

A man who serves on the board of the Local Football Association has taken the initiative to organise fundraisers to help the talented teen reach her target. One of these events will take place at Utopia Cafe and Lounge in Ottery on Saturday. The jol will start at 8pm and tickets cost R60. All proceeds will be donated towards Michal’s trip.

SUPPORT: Michal de Kock with her parents Jerome and Zelda Koopman also thanked Soundtech 4U in Vangate Mall, and a few other individuals, who contributed. “On the day the article came out in the Voice, I got a call from a 75-year-old pensioner from Sherwood Park,” Jerome explained. “He wanted me to collect his contribution at his place. “This man loves football, as a matter of fact he is so fit that he is still active in competitive football with youngsters and even outplays most of them.