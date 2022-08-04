Two players from the Tramways Football Club are trying to raise funds for a trip to Dallas, USA, in April next year, where they hope to be scouted by European sides. Isaiah Daniels, 16, has been playing since the age of five and says: “I hope to one day play for Manchester United because I really enjoy playing football because it is a real passion of mine.”

The teen’s father Michael Januarie says his son spends hours on YouTube while he also spends most of his free time watching his favourite teams Cape Town City and Man United play. “He has so many favourite players but of course one of his favourites is David de Gea (Spain and United goalkeeper). “So far we have raised R10 000 for his trip, which will cost about R40 000.”

Isaiah’s teammate and fellow Red Devils fan Figo Manuel, 17, is also raising funds for the trip to Dallas. Dad Llewellyn Bester says his son is a right wing-back who has been playing football for 10 years. The football-mad Grassy Park father says Figo and his twin brother Diego both play football but the defender is more passionate about the game.