Luthando Daycare Centre in Gugulethu is beefing up its security system following a six break-ins in one year.

The crèche has installed burglar gates on all windows and the entrance, hoping this will keep skelms at bay.

They also wish to install cameras and an alarm around the block to ensure a safe, peaceful year.

However, as a crèche in the vulnerable community working with disadvantaged families, this is a bit steep and Khuthala Moyakhe is appealing for help from the public.

"We have been advised that we should just have a full security set-up and ensure the safety of both the property and our children, but we cannot really afford the costs.

SECURE: Khutala Moyakhe locks gate. Picture supplied

“We’re still in need of R2500 for the cameras and we are still to hear about the price for the alarm.

“We also owe the guy who made us the burglar gates, we did not have enough money to pay him in full.

“We are really in need of help and will appreciate anything," says Khuthala.

She suspects the safety issue is the reason some parents have removed their children from their care and says they’re waiting until registrations are finalised to determine this year’s enrolment numbers.

The crèche is set to open this week, ahead of the normal school opening date, and the staff is working on improving safety.

In November, the crèche reported their sixth break-in for the year.

According to Khuthala, the skelms had gained access through the roof after apparently failing to get through the windows and the door.

The incident left them in dire need to replace stolen and damaged items including groceries, toys, a stove, kettle, microwave and bedding for the laaities.

To assist, contact Khuthala on 074 309 4627.

[email protected]