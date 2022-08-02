A young woman has taken it upon herself to provide children with sandwiches every morning before school and has been described as an angel by the community. Sakeena Meyer, 23, says she started handing out the toebroodjies after losing her job two years ago and saw the need in her community.

“I explained my idea to my husband Reginald and he agreed. I have been inspired by what outsiders have done in our community and want to continue doing that.” The Kalksteenfontein resident says soon even adults started lining up outside her house in Buttercup Street. “My first idea was the kids, so that they do not go to school hungry and we all know the saying ‘you cannot teach a hungry child’.

“I used what I had from my pocket but the number of children grew and so I had to start making more, that’s when I started asking for donations. It is very difficult to get donations as I am not registered and also the same community I am trying to help is in dire need and expecting donations from them would not make sense.” Anthea Trout, a community worker from Mitchells Plain, has been trying to assist the ‘sandwich angel’. “For the last 10 years, I have had three feeding kitchens in Bonteheuwel, Bishop Lavis and now Sakeena in Kalksteenfontein. I really admire the work she does but she only feeds the people when she gets donations.”