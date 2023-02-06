“I’m a stepper just like Cheslin Kolbe.” This is the claim made by a young speedster from Eerste River who will be competing for South Africa at the ITF Tag World Cup rugby tournament in Ireland later this year.

Ricardo Links, 21, says: “It’s an honour to represent my country. “That was the best news that I had received in a very long time.” He explains that opportunities to represent your country don’t come around every day.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime, like anything can happen. Scouts and so many different teams are going to be there.” Ricardo, who is a big fan of Springbok player Kolbe, says he has what it takes to follow in his footsteps: “I like his style of play, my style is a bit similar. I always look at videos of him, his side-stepping ability is legendary. “That is why I have to take this opportunity with both hands.”

SPEEDSTER: Ricardo Links in action However, the chances of Ricardo representing his country are slim as he requires financial assistance. “We need R41 000 per player before July. As an intern who lives with his grandmother, it will be very tough for me,” he says. His ouma, Margaret Isaacs, tells the Daily Voice that she is grateful that her kleinkind received an opportunity like this.

“Ek’s baie gelukkig, no words can describe how I feel,” she says. “I’m very excited as this is his dream and we never thought it would come through.” Ricardo is currently playing as a right wing for the Eerste River Rugby Club.