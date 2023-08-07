A hartseer Hanover Park ouma is pleading for help to rebuild her home after a blaze ripped through her Wendy house on Friday. Jasmine Jacobs, 50, says her family has been left traumatised after frantically trying to extinguish the fire as they fled their home with only the clothes on their backs.

The fire in Downwood Road which erupted shortly before midnight, saw mense rushing to assist the affected families as the flames could be seen from surrounding streets. Jasmine says the fire was caused by a candle which fell over as the family had been without krag for several weeks due to a faulty electricity box. “The candle fell under the bed and we quickly put it out, but we didn’t realise that the bed was on fire underneath, she says.

“It happened so quickly and we rushed to get water, but the flames just started growing and growing. We had to run to keep safe. It was so traumatising but my main focus was to get everyone out.” Resident Doreen Davids, 66, who lives in a council flat nearby, says she was away when she was informed that her house too was alight.

“The fire came right up from the wendy house in the yard and the windows in the kitchen and bathroom burst because of the heat. “There is fire damage everywhere but I am grateful that my daughter and her son were not hurt,” says Doreen. City Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse says they received the call for help at 11.34pm.

“Fire crews were escorted to the scene by the South African Police Service, Carlse confirmed. “On arrival they found an informal structure at the rear of the house was burning. “The structure was completely destroyed, leaving four persons displaced.

Jasmine says she and her family have been left out in the cold as they do not have funds to rebuild. “The children have no clothes and no food and we are forced to sleep by neighbours. We would appreciate any help just to get by,” she says.