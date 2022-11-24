Underprivileged soccer players in Bonteheuwel who have been playing kaalvoet and in broken takkies caught the attention of two local organisations who are now appealing to the public to assist with second hand soccer boots for the laaities. Vincent Hendricks from VYV Street Community Development Outreach said they hosted a soccer tournament on Sunday for the kids when they saw that the children do not have proper boots to play in.

“We organised a tournament for the under 14 and under 16s and we noticed many of them don’t even have boots to play in, some played kaalvoet, some played in takkies and some in stukkende boots,” says Vincent. Stukkend: Kids were playing in broken boots “We want the child to feel like he is part of something, if he sees that his friend has boots and he doesn't have one, that is going to make him feel bad. “It will also improve his game, you never know we might have the next Ronaldo or the next Messi in our community.”

Gino Oliver, founder of Jazz on the Yard, which creates spaces for upcoming musicians, said he feels very passionate about this and will try everything in his power to support the kids. Street Community Development “It is frustrating to see some disadvantaged kids play for clubs that are being funded but why must the children play with boots that are sellotaped, or their whole foot is sticking out through their boots? “There are hundreds of children that are in need, I will make it my mission to reach out to NGOs and get assistance.