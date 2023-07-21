Dynamite comes in small packages and young Zaakiyah Marais from Delft is a true testament to it. The 10-year-old meisie has shot her way onto the big stage as the youngest player selected to represent South Africa at the World Pool Championships in England in April 2024.

Proud mom Waheedah says the pint-sized girlie will compete against boys and girls twice her size and age. “Die kind verbaas ons by die dag. We never thought that she would come this far,” the mom says. Zaakiyah started playing when she was six and stands on her tippy toes to make certain shots.

Dad Nazeem Marais says his daughter is following in his footsteps as he also played competitive pool. “Whenever I walk her to school, I motivate her that she can go far in the sport,” he says. However, the young pool star needs about R35 000 to make the trip, which will cover flights, accommodation and food.

“I’m a carer and my husband isn’t working at the moment because he is self-employed. I can’t afford it, really,” Waheedah says. FAMILY DING: Zaakiyah with dad Nazeem “She is 10 years old, no one here got an opportunity like this before, so we want her to go.” Renaldo Joseph, tournament director for the SA Blackball Federation says funding is always an issue when laaities get a kwaai opportunity.

“Getting funding is not easy but we are working on something as a body,” Joseph says. The shy girlie says she is looking forward to competing in the tournament. “I like to play mind games with my opponents, that's how I win them,” Zaakiyah says with a smile.