Langa police detectives are seeking assistance in tracing suspects who were involved in the murder of a taxi owner. The incident happened last week Wednesday at about 9pm, at Zone 17, Langa.

Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana said the cops were called and upon arrival at the scene, they found the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The 48-year-old man was later identified as a taxi owner. Anyone with information can anonymously contact the investigating officer, detective captain Jacklyn Lucas on 083 354 4074.

NEED ASSISTANCE: Langa police investigators. In an unrelated incident, an operation led by members attached to the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man on Monday night, in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Sukwana said cops received a tip-off about a house that is used to store firearms and drugs. A search of the house resulted in the discovery of one .38 Special revolver, two 9mm Norinco Star pistols and ammunition.

The man was arrested immediately and will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged. On the same day in Woodlands, AGU investigation led members to a house in Woodlands, where skelms allegedly kept firearms and were selling ammunition. She said cops found a police uniform, a .45 caliber pistol, a .357 Magnum and a shotgun in the house.