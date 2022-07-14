A talented soccer player from Tafelsig is working hard to fulfil his dream of obtaining an international scholarship and needs your help. After being scouted by top coaches, Tawfeeq Cupido, 22, has been signed to an international agency to study and play soccer in America.

The youngster first made headlines in 2018 while he was a matric student at Mondale High School after being selected for a soccer tour in Manchester. IN HIS ELEMENT: The Tafelsig ou during a match His parents, Mureed and Faldielah, launched a campaign to raise the R33 000 for the trip. Sadly tragedy struck when his father died of a heart attack.

Despite grieving her husband, his mom continued hosting events to help reach their goal. Tawfeeq was elated when he was scouted this year and the midfielder for Exuberate Academy says he hopes to inspire other youngsters on the Cape Flats to take up sports. “I was scouted by ASM scholarships in America and they enrolled me in their programme.

“I have to raise R150 000 for the placement, travelling and insurances. They place you in an institution where you study, work and play for four years. “I am really hoping to go but so far have been unable to raise enough funds to secure my placement. “Playing professionally is my dream and how I kept my focus to stay away from the streets.”