A non-profit company is appealing for help as they aim to open a senior daycare centre. According to one of the members of Forget Me Not Cares from Steenberg, Laurianne Koopman, the company acquired a house in Beethoven Street and is hoping to turn the run-down premises into a haven of care for senior citizens.

“The organisation was registered in March this year. “I have seen the need in my community by meeting and working with the elderly. One also sees how the elderly are just walking or wandering around,” Koopman said. The mother of three hopes their services will bring relief to struggling households.

“The daycare centre will be for those elderly persons living with Alzheimer’s or dementia. “I know many cannot afford private care and many children looking after their parents or grandparents can’t afford to leave their jobs. “Many people are just not equipped or have enough knowledge to look after these patients,” Koopman explained.

The daycare centre, once started, will have five qualified home-based carers who will care for the patients and engage them with stimulating activities. Three meals and a snack and transport will be provided. An affordable monthly fee will be charged for these services.