A young soccer star from Ottery has been selected by Metro Central Education District School Football to participate in trials in Malaysia. Seth Africa, 11, was nominated by his school, Sunlands Primary in Kenwyn, to participate in trials in July.

He was then selected to represent the Under-12s at the Kuala Lumpur Invitational Cup in Malaysia from December 2 to 13. Seth started as a striker, and later trained himself to be a goalkeeper. “I am feeling very excited, this will be a life-changing trip for me, both on and off the field,” he said.

“I love soccer because it is not only about the game, it is about building relationships with my teammates and feeling proud when wearing our soccer jersey to represent. “It is easy to play but it takes lots of hard work and determination to be good at what I do.” Proud ma Alana Moolman says they are working hard to get Seth to the Far East.

“It has been stressful getting funds; we have been having food sales every week, we were going to host a function but that fell through. I am trying to market Seth through social media and getting assistance from my inner circle,” she explained. "All the money needs to be in by the end of November.” OPPORTUNITY: Seth Africa has been selected to play at U12s Kuala Lumpur Invitational Seth needs R36 500 and the family has so far managed to raise R19 500 which is only enough for his flight.