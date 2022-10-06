Six athletes from the Western Cape have been selected to represent South Africa at the International Federation of BodyBuilding (IFBB) World Championships and by doing so, earn their green and gold Protea blazer. At the National Championships held in September in Randburg, the team did phenomenally well and managed to take five overall trophies including the coveted Overall Bodybuilding trophy, while they placed fourth overall.

For the IFBB trip, Bodybuilding South Africa covers a large portion of their expenses, but there are still costs that the athletes must pay for themselves which amounts to approximately R15 000 each. The athletes that have been selected are Elsabe Vogt – Ladies Wellness; Kelly Smith – Ladies Bikini; Oscar Ratya – Bodybuilding; Clarissa Fleisher- Fit Model; Leiere Falck – Fit Model; and Juan Matthee – Classic Bodybuilding. Henrien van der Walt, IFBB secretary, says the federation is doing alles to help raise funds for the athletes and are appealing for assistance.

MUSCLE UP: Athlete Leiere Falck “Our athletes have been working really hard and putting in a lot of effort, some of the athletes do not have the necessary resources but we are trying by all means,” adds Van der Walt. Oscar Ratya from Khayelitsha says he is unemployed and has tried to gather his funds, but says some mense made empty promises. EYE ON PRIZE: Repping South Africa “I won my line up and is the number one overall winner therefore I qualify to compete in Spain in November. I would love to go overseas to represent my country. It hurts and frustrates me because I came far and if I do not go, then I won’t get a Protea blazer,” he adds.