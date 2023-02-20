The Autism Care Foundation in Athlone is appealing for public assistance to carry on with its objective of serving impoverished and special needs mense. Director Lynn Boyd, whose two children both have autism, established the NPO in May 2022. She said that they are assisting various communities with food security but don’t have the necessary resources.

“We are not asking for monetary donations, we are just in need of a second-hand fridge or freezer that is not being used, and non-perishable food,” Lynn explained. “When we go into the informal settlements, it brings some sort of relief because some of these people are unemployed, ill or elderly. “If we were in the position to give more we would, but we don’t have storage facilities, therefore we are in need of a fridge to keep the food from going bad.”