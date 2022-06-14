A Manenberg ouma is appealing for help in finding her son who mysteriously disappeared from his home last week. The mother of Marcelino Ollyn, 29, says she has been looking for him for nearly a week without any success.

Mom Patricia Mackenzie, 60, says she last saw him on 8 June when she asked him to fix a kassie. She says later a relative came home with sausage and prepared it for the family and took a plate to Marcelino. “I ate and fell asleep again and it was only later when his girlfriend came in and said ‘but here is his sausage still standing’, we realised he was missing from our house in Nellie Court.

“I went to work that night and the next day when I came home, they said he did not come home at all and we opened a case. “He has never gone missing before and doesn’t really have friends because he is mostly at home. “We looked for him but can’t find him and he has a six-year-old daughter, Farrah, who is waiting for him.”