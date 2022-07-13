A young and aspiring mixed martial arts fighter is appealing for help getting him overseas as he will be representing South Africa at the International MMA Federation’s Youth World Championships for under 18’s in Abu Dhabi. The event will be taking place on 17 to 20 August and will cost Toufeeq Khan roughly R40 000.

His mother Muneerah Khan says the money will cover his accommodation, flights, registration in Abu Dhabi and visa – and that excludes food and other expenses. “I do not want to disappoint my child as I want him to chase his dream but our income is just enough for the household since my husband is the only breadwinner in the house,” says the mom. So far they’ve had some fundraisers but only managed to raise R5 000.

“Toufeeq has been doing this since the age of five and he really wants to chase his dreams. I will be so grateful for the help because the competition does not cover any of the expenses,” she says. FIGHT NIGHT: Toufeeq battles opponent at competition The 14-year-old from Pelican Park won a gold medal at the amateur MMA National Competition in the under 14 category in Johannesburg in May. “Mixed Martial Arts inspires me a lot to chase after my dreams, it helps me to build self-confidence as I used to be bullied but now it has changed everything.