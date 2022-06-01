A Worcester teen who was selected to play hockey in the Netherlands in October needs your help getting there. Lynique van Wyk is a Grade 12 pupil at Montagu High School who is being raised by her single dad who is also a paraplegic.

In March, the 17-year-old, who is a Boland league hockey player, learnt she had been invited to attend the Elsie Coetzer Hockey School (ECHS) clinics in the Netherlands in October. But Lynique’s family cannot afford to send her to Europe and her father has now appealed to sponsors to assist. Dad Lyndon, who was left wheelchair-bound after a motorbike accident, has been raising Lynique and her sister after their mother died last year.

Lyndon tells the Daily Voice: “As a single parent, I am proud of Lynique. She tries her best to stay positive with all the trauma she has been through and continue with her life and her academics. “She does very well in her sports, last year she lost her mother but she remained focused on her sports and academics which are excellent. “I want to appeal to people to please support her. The cost is R44 500. She also qualified for the Boland under-18 team this year.”

Lynique says sport has been her salvation: “Growing up in this modern era I had to decide, either conform to peer pressure or stand out and show positive behaviour. “I started playing netball and hockey, but my mother inspired me and told me I must focus on hockey. It is in this team code that I found my identity and after playing for five years I have excelled. “I am currently a centre forward in our team. I am enjoying the team culture and the discipline this sport teaches me. I would love to play professionally.”

PROUD DAD: Lyndon and Lynique,17 The teen says her dad is her hero and biggest fan. “This journey was not easy, first my father was in a very serious accident that confined him to a wheelchair but this did not stop him from supporting me. “We as a family realise that this dream will not be possible if we don’t get a sponsor. Therefore I am humbly requesting financial assistance to make this once in a lifetime dream a reality.”