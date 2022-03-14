An Ocean View NPO called Kids are Kids wants to make Easter sweet for the children but needs a little help.

They are embarking on their eighth annual Easter Egg Hunt aimed at bringing together the community and giving children something to look forward to on the holy holiday.

Each year thousands of goodies are hidden for a massive egg hunt and founder and organiser, Luke Koeries, says they are busy collecting.

“We live in a community where there’s a lot of violence, and my objective is to have a community event where kids don’t usually see these things,” he explains.

“This event is about a day of fun, music, joy and performance - for kids to enjoy themselves and have their mindset on something different, for a day. We will have local artists performing and everything and everyone involved is willing to give back the to the community.

ORGANISER: Luke Koeries

“It warms my heart and pushes me to do even better for our community.

“I have run it for over seven years and I can say it makes a difference.

“When we have these events, there are no shootings and crime in our area and that’s what we want.

“We must give kids something positive to talk about when they meet other children,” says Luke.

He partners with local businesses, emergency services and law enforcement who give talks and do displays during the event.

The event takes place on 2 April at Sirius Way, for more information or to make donations call Luke at 074 011 7172.

[email protected]