After being selected to represent South Africa’s Under-18 touch rugby team at the Youth World Cup later this year, a teen from Macassar believes he too, can become a Springbok like his hero Cheslin Kolbe. The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in England, says 16-year old Jaydan Steenkamp, came after he and others from his club were selected to participate at a national touch rugby training camp.

“We attended a two-day SA camp in August, and I was chosen for the team. Ek het baie gelukkig gevoel,” he says. “My dream came true to represent the green and gold.” However, the Hoerskool Strand pupil’s dream is in jeopardy because they must raise R60 000 for his trip. “We had a karaoke night already, we sold worsrolletjies and burgers as well as two raffles where I personally walked around to people. “I’m planning to have more fundraisers to raise the funds,” the determined teen says.

Players from his club Dad Jacques tells the Daily Voice that despite the fundraising going slowly, his son has got what it takes to make it big. “He has been playing since the age of five years old. His mom and I are very proud of him,” the pa said. “We will host more fundraisers once a month as we don’t want to put strain on the community.”

Jaydan is to make the journey to the United Kingdom in July but the exact date is yet to be confirmed. Nafees Francis, the SA Under-18 boys coach, adds that opportunities like this are important in giving hope to the next generation. “There’s no greater honour and privilege to represent your country. I can relate what this opportunity means to him so as his coach I ask those who are by the means to help him.”