Khayelitsha mom Nomhle Shasha is appealing for help in finding her missing son Mihlali Ndebi Shasha, who was last seen on his way to visit friends in Philippi on Saturday.

The mother says Mihlali never made it to the friend’s place nor returned home.

The 21-year-old initiate left his home at Social Distance Informal Settlement wearing a black and white suit with a beige cap.

He has a shaved head, is dark in complexion and of medium build.

“He is a quiet person who loves sport and barely drinks.

“He is new in Cape Town and only knew the friends he was visiting in Philippi.

Nomhle Shasha is appealing for help finding her missing son Mihlali Ndebi Shasha. Picture supplied

“We reported him missing on Monday.

“I plead with anyone who has seen him to call me on 078 396 9726,” says Nomhle.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]