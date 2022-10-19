This Cape Flats high school meisie is ready to kick some butt overseas but needs help getting to Turkey. Zahra Boltman, a Grade 11 pupil from Sans Souci Girls’ High will be flying the SA flag when the karate kid competes in the 2022 WKF U21 Junior and Cadet World Championships in Konya. The competition takes place from October 26 – 30.

The 17-year-old bagged her Protea colours in 2019 at a karate tournament in Namibia, and is a member of Karate South Africa. “I am very excited but nervous. I don’t know where the love for karate comes from but I just always wanted to do it. Karate is not like your normal sport, it is a unique sport,” Zahra says. “ This is my first time competing on an international level, I was supposed to compete at the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham but my visa got declined.

“I am working on different strategies but I am hundred percent going for a medal. If that doesn’t happen I will be satisfied with the experience.” Zahra started doing karate at the age of 10, and is a Junior black belt at the Honbu Karate Zen in Voortrekker Road, Goodwood. Proud mom Nuraan says that she is grateful for the help of Sans Souci Girls’ High, which is going the extra mile to help get her daughter abroad.

“We always need donations, after she returns she needs to compete and represent the country again at UFAC in Durban,” Nuraan explains. “This is an expensive sport and as a parent you need to decide which tournament you are going to send your child to, because the tournaments are back to back. “I am very proud but very sad as well because she is representing the country and nobody [from government] can give her anything.”