Arshiq Duminy from Colorado Park in Mitchells Plain is ready to embark on his journey to Malaysia. The 12-year-old football whizz is set to represent South Africa with his Under-13 teammates (at where?) and according to many, he has always been a star player despite his diminutive size. His passion for the sport is undeniable.

Arshiq plays for Sunnyside Primary School and Juventus Football club, and caught the eye of the coaches at Metro Central Education District (MCED). He will participate in the Kuala Lumpur International Soccer Tournament, where he will get the opportunity to train and compete with top-level athletes from around the world. This prestigious tournament will run for 13 days, starting on December 1.

From personal experience, I can say that this will be a life-changing trip for these kids, both on and off the field. MOTHER: Kerrim Metty Merim Juventus club chairman Ismail Vermeulen says: “Arshiq has everything a star player needs: determination, work ethic, dedication, and the talent. His leadership qualities and skills played a huge part in the team’s undefeated year.

“They’ve gone on to win the first-round league, second-round league, overall league and champions league, showcasing his winning mentality and leadership skill.” He adds: “As his coach I would appeal to the public to please help us make his dream a reality and help us get this boy to see the world and find his true potential.” The head of sport at Sunnyside Primary, Debbie Small, says Arshiq has the heart of a lion. “I believe he is so deserving of this chance. Not only is he one of the smallest boys on the team, he won’t be intimidated by anyone twice his size.

“He is such a courageous athlete who I’ve seen grow in the last four years. He has the never-give-up attitude, and tries again and again.” I reached out to Arshiq’s mom Tasneem Dollie, who some might know on social media as Kerrim Metty Merim, and she says they are hard at work fundraising and there’s an event coming up this weekend. “For me, it’s making sure I find a way to support his dream. I will have to work twice as hard, but that’s what mothers do, we go to the ends of the earth for our kids,” she explains.

“I hope the event will be a success so I can move another step closer to making this happen for him. With great friends in entertainment we have come together to see how we can make this happen, and there’s a lot to look forward to.” Ricky Vannie Frontline, aka TDV, has offered his full support for Arshiq’s cause and asked his friends in the industry to assist. He says: “We have a responsibility towards the youth of the Cape Flats, we can’t only see, read and hear negative stories of our people. It means a lot to so many other kids when they see one of us rise up and inspire.”

Other artists and social bloggers who will join in on the fest are Huistoe Records – Afrikaans Boy Band, Young OG CPT, Team Kenni, Raw Nation and more. The Plug Afrikaans and Amapiano Fest takes place on Saturday at the Ned Doman High School hall in St. Athens Road, Athlone. Doors open at 6.30pm and the jol is scheduled to kick off at 7pm.