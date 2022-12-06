Manenberg residents are trying to raise funds to lay slain soccer player Joshua Fisher, who died in the recent gang violence, to rest. Hartseer residents gathered this week where Joshua took his last breath, to paint a mural on the walls of Peta Court and erect a cross.

The young dad-to-be was killed last Wednesday when a vehicle pulled up in front of Peta Court where Joshua and his friends Munier Isaacs and Raeez Solomons were playing soccer. His mom Shamiela told the Daily Voice that she ran to her son as he cried in pain after being shot multiple times. Isaacs was shot in his legs causing damage to his knees while Solomons was rushed for an emergency surgery after bullets ripped through his liver.