An aspiring young soccer player from Kuils River has received the ultimate football experience to visit Madrid in Spain and explore tourist attractions while also getting intensive training from December 4 to 14. Shiven Beukes, 13, was selected by the BT Football Recruitment Agency to play three friendly matches against professional academies, get high-performance training by qualified coaches, and watch a live match of Real Madrid FC.

Mom Joscelyn says her son was selected for the UK Wales Tour on September 30 but missed out due to a lack of funds. However, he was given another opportunity to go overseas because of his athletic ability. “My son has been playing soccer since the age of two years old and I am so happy and excited for him,” she said.

“I would like to encourage other parents and local community members to support our children because it is really challenging for them to make it; they have the natural skills and European soccer gives them a lot of exposure to make their skill a profession.” TALENTED: Shiven Beukes, 13, in action Shiven needs R65 000 to cover the cost of his trip as the football agency does not sponsor the players. Joscelyn added: “His father and I are splitting the cost, so I need to come up with R32 500 but I only started working two weeks ago. The process of trying to raise funds has been a bit challenging, I had food sales but the support was slow.”