The Trinity Place Football Club, which is a vehicle to keep youth off the streets of Elsies River is appealing for help to prepare them for the upcoming league season.

The season is expected to kick off on 25 February and run until October.

About 45 players of the club share the little they have between the junior and the senior teams.

They practise twice a week, on Tuesday and Thursday evenings between the courts, and on weekends they participate in the Clarke Estate Community Football League.

The club hopes to play outside their community this year to give players more exposure.

The founder and coach, Aurthur Petersen, says their lack of resources is halting the players from reaching their full potential.

“We would appreciate any help to ease the pressure and make playing more comfortable for all.

“We need more balls, cones and playing kits including boots.

“Some of our players play barefoot or in their takkies as they love the sport, but can’t afford the costs,” says Aurthur.

He says the club is two years old and has made a big difference in the lives of the laaities.

The Trinity Place Community Foundation also runs a soup kitchen.

To donate call Arthur at 068 193 5864.

Caption: READY TO PLAY: Trinity FC

[email protected]