Capricorn mom Anelisa Maqhashu has taken it upon herself to help needy children and parents with school uniforms.

The idea came after the mother of three suffered a financial blow and couldn’t afford new clothing for her kids.

She made an appeal on Facebook and says she was amazed by the positive response.

“I then realised I wasn’t the only one struggling, and not everyone can speak up and openly ask for help, so I thought let me just help them,” says Anelisa.

“I got my kids settled, then I started collecting after the schools opened.

“I must say parents have been generous enough to donate.

“For now I have been collecting from the Capricorn Vrygrond community and surrounding areas.”

After work, she makes rounds in the area to collect or drop off the donations.

She thanks everyone who has been supported: “Let’s help where we can in order to create a generation that is going to keep our kids in school and not in jail.”

Anyone willing to donate to assist with collections may inbox her at Anelisa Maqhashu on Facebook.

